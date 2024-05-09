Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man detected drink driving on a motorway had been drinking in a rugby club to celebrate his 30th birthday, a court heard.

Matthew Irvine, of Wood Street in Randalstown, was in an Audi A5 when, according to a prosecutor, he overtook an "unmarked" police vehicle "at speed" at 10.15pm on Saturday, April 13 this year at the M2 motorway.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 64 - the legal limit is 35. The court was told he had no previous convictions.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been celebrating his 30th birthday and had taken "three pints" at Ballymena Rugby Club and had "very foolishly decided to drive" to his partner's address. The defendant was "very embarrassed" over what he had done.