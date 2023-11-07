Register
BREAKING

Over the limit Dungiven motorist crashed into bollard in Maghera

A Co Derry motorist who collided with a bollard in Maghera, has lost his licence for 12 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 08:43 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 08:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dermot Gerard Brady (56), from Hass Park in Dungiven, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on September 1 last.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that police received a report of a road traffic collision in the vicinity of Meeting House Avenue at approximately 1.20am.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival police noted substantial frontal damage to a car and observed a bollard under the vehicle.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
12 pictures: Big turnout - despite the rain - for Cookstown Halloween event

On speaking to the defendant he admitted he had been driving the car and officers noted his speech was slurred and that he smelled of intoxicating liquor, the lawyer said.

He was arrested and taken to Coleraine custody where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 70 mcgs.

A defence lawyer said “things turned bad” for the defendant around this time and he had turned to alcohol.