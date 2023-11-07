Over the limit Dungiven motorist crashed into bollard in Maghera
Dermot Gerard Brady (56), from Hass Park in Dungiven, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on September 1 last.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that police received a report of a road traffic collision in the vicinity of Meeting House Avenue at approximately 1.20am.
Prosecuting counsel said on arrival police noted substantial frontal damage to a car and observed a bollard under the vehicle.
On speaking to the defendant he admitted he had been driving the car and officers noted his speech was slurred and that he smelled of intoxicating liquor, the lawyer said.
He was arrested and taken to Coleraine custody where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 70 mcgs.
A defence lawyer said “things turned bad” for the defendant around this time and he had turned to alcohol.