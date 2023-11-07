A Co Derry motorist who collided with a bollard in Maghera, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Dermot Gerard Brady (56), from Hass Park in Dungiven, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on September 1 last.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that police received a report of a road traffic collision in the vicinity of Meeting House Avenue at approximately 1.20am.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival police noted substantial frontal damage to a car and observed a bollard under the vehicle.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

On speaking to the defendant he admitted he had been driving the car and officers noted his speech was slurred and that he smelled of intoxicating liquor, the lawyer said.

He was arrested and taken to Coleraine custody where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 70 mcgs.