Over-the-limit Enniskillen motorist detected following visit to filling station in Ballymena

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2024, 12:11 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
A motorist was found to be over the limit after a court was told police received a report from staff at Sainsbury's filling station in Ballymena of a suspected drink driver.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, staff had refused to sell fuel to Rebecca Whyte because they suspected she was intoxicated at 8.10pm on July 30 this year.

When police spoke to her in Antrim town at 8.50pm she had an alcohol in breath reading of 41 - the legal limit is 35.

At that stage a male was driving the vehicle. Whyte had permitted him to drive the car without insurance.

Whyte (31) - with an address given as Sedan Terrace in Enniskillen - was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.