Over-the-limit Larne motorist crashed into field at Moorfields at midnight

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Feb 2025, 19:24 BST

An over-the-limit motorist crashed a car into a field at Moorfields at midnight, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

Michael McRandle (42), with an address listed as Bay Road in Larne, had an alcohol in blood reading of 179 - the legal limit for blood is 80.

A prosecutor said the defendant was alone in the vehicle which ended up on its side in a field at Church Road around midnight on June 9 last year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who is from Northern Ireland but lives elsewhere, had been home last June and after having "few drinks" had foolishly decided to drive.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £300.

