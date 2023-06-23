Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Over-the-limit Larne motorist crashed into parked vehicle

A Larne motorist whose car collided with a parked vehicle had been driving with excess alcohol in breath.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:39 BST

Leanne Reilly (42), of Bay Road Manor, crashed at the town's Curran Road at 7.30pm on May 25 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 22) the defendant said that she had two glasses of wine.

In custody the defendant had an alcohol in breath sample of 69 - the legal limit is 35.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that she had a previous "relevant" conviction of being "in charge when unfit" in 2018.

A defence solicitor said that conviction related to "prescription drugs".

Regarding May 25, the solicitor said that after having a couple of glasses of wine the defendant thought she was ok to drive and made a trip to a shop.

The defendant was banned from driving for 14 months and a £200 fine was imposed.