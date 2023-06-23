A Larne motorist whose car collided with a parked vehicle had been driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Leanne Reilly (42), of Bay Road Manor, crashed at the town's Curran Road at 7.30pm on May 25 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 22) the defendant said that she had two glasses of wine.

In custody the defendant had an alcohol in breath sample of 69 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that she had a previous "relevant" conviction of being "in charge when unfit" in 2018.

A defence solicitor said that conviction related to "prescription drugs".

Regarding May 25, the solicitor said that after having a couple of glasses of wine the defendant thought she was ok to drive and made a trip to a shop.

