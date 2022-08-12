Over the limit Larne motorist ‘turned to drink as a coping strategy’, court told

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Francis McAllister (59), of Laharna Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to remain and report a collision at Laharna Avenue on April 9 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop, remain and report a collision at Laharna Avenue on May 5.

A prosecutor said at 10.40om on April 9 police received a report of a male “trapped” in a vehicle. A car was on its roof and Fire Service said a male had exited the vehicle and “made his way home”.

The defendant confirmed to police he had been driving and said the collision happened when a “cat had ran out in front of him” . He said he had “two shots of vodka” when he returned home.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 103 - the legal limit is 35.

After 9.15am on May 5 it emerged four parked vehicles were damaged by the defendant’s vehicle which also collided with a wall. The defendant told police he had swerved to “avoid an animal”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if it was also a cat but a prosecutor said on that occasion the defendant did not “specify” the type of animal.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 91.

McAllister told police he had been drinking vodka the night before and thought it would have been out of his system in the morning and said he had been in “shock” and had not reported the matter.

A defence solicitor accepted the alcohol readings were “catastrophically high”.

The lawyer said early this year the defendant’s wife of 39 years “very sadly passed away and he essentially turned to alcohol as a coping strategy and his alcohol consumption around this time really spiraled out of control”.

He said McAllister had taken no alcohol and not driven since the second incident in May. The solicitor said the defendant appreciated he was “very lucky to secure bail” after the second incident when “there was talk of him being remanded in custody for his own safety and the safety of the public”.

The defendant is seeking addiction help, the court heard. The lawyer added: “He is very remorseful and he feels ashamed, as he described, that he has let his wife down and he appears very emotional in my office today”.