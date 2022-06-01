Over-the-limit motorcyclist crashed at roundabout near motorway

Mark James Hutchinson (44), of Caulside Park, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath at Rathbeg Road on April 30 this year.

Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard a member of the public told police they saw a motorbike lying on grass in the centre of Rathbeg Roundabout around 8.40pm and the rider was lying nearby.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The member of the public asked the defendant if he was OK and the defendant appeared to be “bleeding from his mouth”.

editorial image

It was alleged Hutchinson then got up and “ripped off” the number plate from the motorbike and “staggered away”.

An hour later police saw him on the “hard shoulder” at the M2 and he admitted having driven the motorbike.

In custody he had an alcohol in breath reading of 98 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said Hutchinson had been dong some work on his bike in his garage and after a number of beers made a “very foolish decision” to go and visit his brother.