Over-the-limit motorist (32) crashed into wall and damaged electricity box
Viorel Varga (32), of Fountatin Place in Ballymena, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath and using a car without insurance.
The collision happened at 11.20pm on December 11 in 2021 at Linenhall Street, Antrim Magistraes Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told on Tuesday, March 11.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 44 - the legal limit is 35. He had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at court.
A defence barrister said the defendant had been at a "party" and made a "foolish decision" to drive home in a vehicle which he had only obtained and at the time had still been in the process of getting insurance arranged.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £350.