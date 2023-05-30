Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Over-the-limit motorist caused three-vehicle collision on way to train station

A driver more than two and a half times the drink limit caused a three-vehicle collision whilst on the way to a train station to collect a friend.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:13 BST

Gillian Mary Hayward-Hughes (61), of Island Village, Ballystrudder, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath at Ballystrudder Road, Whitehead, after 9pm on April 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court three vehicles were damaged and afterwards the defendant told police she had been on "the wrong side of the road". She had an alcohol in breath reading of 95 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been "slightly over the white line" and when she hit the wing mirror of one vehicle, another vehicle was then struck.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

He said the defendant had been on the way to collect a friend at a train station but had "nothing to eat" that day. Thankfully, nobody was injured, the defence lawyer said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "very high reading" and three vehicles were damaged.

He said the defendant was fortunate there were no injuries but had she caused serious injury "or God forbid a death" she would be before a judge and jury facing a lengthy jail term.

The defendant was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £300.