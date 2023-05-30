A driver more than two and a half times the drink limit caused a three-vehicle collision whilst on the way to a train station to collect a friend.

Gillian Mary Hayward-Hughes (61), of Island Village, Ballystrudder, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath at Ballystrudder Road, Whitehead, after 9pm on April 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court three vehicles were damaged and afterwards the defendant told police she had been on "the wrong side of the road". She had an alcohol in breath reading of 95 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been "slightly over the white line" and when she hit the wing mirror of one vehicle, another vehicle was then struck.

Ballymena courthouse.

He said the defendant had been on the way to collect a friend at a train station but had "nothing to eat" that day. Thankfully, nobody was injured, the defence lawyer said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "very high reading" and three vehicles were damaged.

He said the defendant was fortunate there were no injuries but had she caused serious injury "or God forbid a death" she would be before a judge and jury facing a lengthy jail term.

