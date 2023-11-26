Register
Over-the-limit motorist crashed at McDonald's drive-thru

A motorist who was over the limit when the vehicle she was driving collided with the rear of another vehicle at a McDonald's drive-thru in Ballymena at 1.15 in the morning has been banned from driving for three years and fined £250.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Nov 2023, 08:43 GMT
Karen Rose Scullion (32), of Ard-na-Maine in Cullybackey, admitted driving with excess alcohol on October 1 this year.

When taken to a police station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 82 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court a 'special reasons' defence had been considered.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the reading was too high for a 'special reasons' defence to get off the ground.

The judge said the defendant had a relevant conviction in the last 10 years.