Over-the-limit motorist crashed at McDonald's drive-thru
A motorist who was over the limit when the vehicle she was driving collided with the rear of another vehicle at a McDonald's drive-thru in Ballymena at 1.15 in the morning has been banned from driving for three years and fined £250.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Karen Rose Scullion (32), of Ard-na-Maine in Cullybackey, admitted driving with excess alcohol on October 1 this year.
When taken to a police station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 82 - the legal limit is 35.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court a 'special reasons' defence had been considered.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the reading was too high for a 'special reasons' defence to get off the ground.
The judge said the defendant had a relevant conviction in the last 10 years.