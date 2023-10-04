Register
Over-the-limit motorist crashed Audi car onto its side

A motorist was almost three times the drink driving limit after an Audi car was found on its side at the junction of the Grove Road and Ballymoney Road, Ballymena, at 4am on September 1.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:29 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Shane Jackson (27), of Fivey Road, Stranocum, had an alcohol in breath reading of 99 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had no memory of the incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick banned the defendant from driving for 16 months and fined him £300.