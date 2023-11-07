A motorist who crashed into a wall in the Nutts Corner area was found to be over the drink drive limit

General view of the Nutts Corner Road at the Randox Road junction. Photo by: Google

Kevin Meenan (33), of Emersons Mews, Belfast, had an alcohol in breath reading of 40 - the legal limit is 35.

He had been driving a Volkswagen Golf which crashed on the Nutts Corner Road near the Randox Road junction around 4pm on September 28 this year.