Over the limit motorist crashed in Nutts Corner area
A motorist who crashed into a wall in the Nutts Corner area was found to be over the drink drive limit
Kevin Meenan (33), of Emersons Mews, Belfast, had an alcohol in breath reading of 40 - the legal limit is 35.
He had been driving a Volkswagen Golf which crashed on the Nutts Corner Road near the Randox Road junction around 4pm on September 28 this year.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and he was banned from driving for a year and fined £200.