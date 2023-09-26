A Newferry man was over the limit when he crashed into a sign at the side of a road in the Ballymena area.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Christopher McGurk (24), of Kilcurry Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath on the evening of July 21 this year. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was "very lucky" as he, his passenger or some other road user could have been killed.