Over-the-limit motorist drove dangerously and failed to stop for police in Larne area
An over-the-limit motorist had driven dangerously and failed to stop for police in the Larne area.
Geoffrey Beattie (57), of Walnut Road in Larne, committed offences in the town's Ballymena Road on August 11 this year.
He had an alcohol in breath reading of 78 - the legal limit is 35.
The full details have yet to be outlined but Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that at one stage the defendant had driven on the "wrong side of the road". He has a relevant record.
An interim driving ban was put in place and the case was adjourned to October 9 for a pre-sentence report.