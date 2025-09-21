An over-the-limit motorist had driven dangerously and failed to stop for police in the Larne area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoffrey Beattie (57), of Walnut Road in Larne, committed offences in the town's Ballymena Road on August 11 this year.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 78 - the legal limit is 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The full details have yet to be outlined but Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that at one stage the defendant had driven on the "wrong side of the road". He has a relevant record.

An interim driving ban was put in place and the case was adjourned to October 9 for a pre-sentence report.