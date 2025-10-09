An over-the-limit motorist who said he had driven to retrieve his lost glasses crashed into a parked vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petru Papuc (57), of Devenagh Way in Ballymena, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to remain at the scene of a collision on August 31 this year.

He had the assistance of an interpreter at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police had gone to the defendant's address and he had an alcohol in breath reading of 88 - the legal limit is 35.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant wants to apologise. He said the defendant had left the scene after the situation had become "heated".

The solicitor said the defendant had been drinking at a function the night before and had returned home and had slept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had lost his glasses and then went to retrieve them. That is why he had got into the car".

The defendant had taken alcohol when he returned home following the collision but accepted he was over the limit when behind the wheel.

The defendant had a previous related conviction from 2020 and has now been banned from driving for three years and has been fined £400.