Kestutis Bernotus (33), of Woodvale, Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court and admitted driving with excess alcohol at Old Glenarm Road around 8pm on June 11 this year.

The defendant had the assistance of a Lithuanian language interpreter in court which heard police saw a vehicle being driven “erratically”.

The defendant had a preliminary breath reading of 108 and in custody the reading was 69 - the legal limit is 35.