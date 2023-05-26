Am over-the-limit motorist who crashed on his way to Belfast International Airport claimed an animal ran out in front of him.

Richard Mensah (56), a nurse, of Shanes Court, Randalstown, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol at Castle Road near Antrim town.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, at 4.50am on April 24 this year police received a report of a one-vehicle collision and a Mercedes vehicle was on its roof in a field.

The defendant, who was uninjured, was standing next to the vehicle and no was else was present. He admitted to police: "I had a drink last night."

When taken to nearby Antrim PSNI Station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 41 - the legal limit is 35.

He told police he had alcohol around 9/10 o'clock the night before. The defendant told the court after drinking he had slept.

He was driving to the airport to go to Amsterdam and on to Ghana to see his mum who was ill.

The defendant told the court it had been raining and added: "An animal crossed my path. I tried the brakes and then the car overturned."

He said he was "really shocked" at being over-the-limit but admitted it had been a "bad judgement" to drive.