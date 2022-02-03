Over-the-limit motorist ‘stupidly’ drove car

Police spotted William Hamilton (19), of Carnlough Road, Broughshane, driving at “speed” at 3am on November 28 last year and although they activated lights he initially failed to stop.

When he did pull in he exited the driver’s door but was “detained” by police.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 61 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been in Antrim with friends and had parked “midway” between the house they were staying in and the bar they were going to.

On the way back to the house he passed the car and “stupidly” decided to drive the “short distance” to the property.

He had “panicked” when he saw police, the lawyer said.

Since the incident, the lawyer said, the defendant was involved in a single vehicle accident over the Christmas period when he broke vertebrae in his back and has been off work.