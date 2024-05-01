Over the limit motorist travelled wrong way in Audi Q3 at one-way street in Larne
When taken to Antrim PSNI Station on March 10 this year following the incident at Sallagh Park Central, Sarah Hamilton (34), of Cairndale Manor in Larne, had an alcohol in breath reading of 61 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had displayed "some extremely poor decision making".
He said after having taken drink the defendant had received a call from a friend who was in a "suicidal state" and she made the decision to drive and "pick her up to look after her".
The lawyer said the defendant had taken to the road "with the best of intentions".
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Deputy District Judge Alan White said it was the defendant's second alcohol-related offence within a number of years, and he handed down a three-year road ban along with a £500 fine.