Over-the-limit motorist was found asleep in reclined driver's seat of car parked on hard shoulder of M2 motorway
Teri Elizabeth Millar (39), with an address listed as Benford Drive in Newtownards, admitted driving with excess alcohol.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told that at 5.10am on August 18 this year police were on patrol on the motorway northbound "just prior to Rathbeg Roundabout" and saw a Volkswagen Golf parked on the hard shoulder with the engine off and doors locked.
The defendant, covered by a blanket, was "sleeping" on the reclined driver's seat. Police knocked the window a number of times to waken the defendant who appeared groggy.
The defendant was on the way to Ahoghill but became "tired and parked up to sleep". An alcohol in breath sample was 66 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, a barber, had made a "foolish mistake" to drive.
The defendant was banned from driving for 16 months and was fined £400.