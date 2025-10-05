A motorist sleeping in the reclined driver's seat of a car on the hard shoulder of the M2 motorway near Antrim town was over the drink drive limit.

Teri Elizabeth Millar (39), with an address listed as Benford Drive in Newtownards, admitted driving with excess alcohol.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told that at 5.10am on August 18 this year police were on patrol on the motorway northbound "just prior to Rathbeg Roundabout" and saw a Volkswagen Golf parked on the hard shoulder with the engine off and doors locked.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant, covered by a blanket, was "sleeping" on the reclined driver's seat. Police knocked the window a number of times to waken the defendant who appeared groggy.

The defendant was on the way to Ahoghill but became "tired and parked up to sleep". An alcohol in breath sample was 66 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, a barber, had made a "foolish mistake" to drive.

The defendant was banned from driving for 16 months and was fined £400.