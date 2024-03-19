Over-the-limit Newtownabbey motorist crashed after taking to road to 'clear his head'
Jason Peter McConnell (44), of Jordanstown Road, Newtownabbey, came to police attention at 3.40am on February 21 this year at the Ballyutoag Road near Belfast.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant crashed onto a grass verge and when police arrived he was at the rear of a van where he was stumbling and slurring his words.
The defendant said the crash was caused by a flat front tyre. He told police he had drunk whiskey.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 85 - the legal limit is 35 - after being taken to Antrim PSNI Station.
A defence lawyer said it had been a "very foolish" decision to drive but it had been a "spur of the moment" matter following an argument as the defendant wanted to "clear his head".
District Judge Nigel Broderick took into account a clear record and guilty plea and banned the defendant from driving for a year along with a £300 fine.