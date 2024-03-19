Over-the-limit Newtownabbey motorist crashed after taking to road to 'clear his head'

A man who claimed he had driven to "clear his head" after an argument crashed and was over the drink drive limit.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT
Jason Peter McConnell (44), of Jordanstown Road, Newtownabbey, came to police attention at 3.40am on February 21 this year at the Ballyutoag Road near Belfast.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant crashed onto a grass verge and when police arrived he was at the rear of a van where he was stumbling and slurring his words.

The defendant said the crash was caused by a flat front tyre. He told police he had drunk whiskey.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 85 - the legal limit is 35 - after being taken to Antrim PSNI Station.

A defence lawyer said it had been a "very foolish" decision to drive but it had been a "spur of the moment" matter following an argument as the defendant wanted to "clear his head".

District Judge Nigel Broderick took into account a clear record and guilty plea and banned the defendant from driving for a year along with a £300 fine.