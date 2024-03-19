Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jason Peter McConnell (44), of Jordanstown Road, Newtownabbey, came to police attention at 3.40am on February 21 this year at the Ballyutoag Road near Belfast.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant crashed onto a grass verge and when police arrived he was at the rear of a van where he was stumbling and slurring his words.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant said the crash was caused by a flat front tyre. He told police he had drunk whiskey.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 85 - the legal limit is 35 - after being taken to Antrim PSNI Station.

A defence lawyer said it had been a "very foolish" decision to drive but it had been a "spur of the moment" matter following an argument as the defendant wanted to "clear his head".