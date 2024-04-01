The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker.

Owen Maxwell (21), of Bernice Road, Newtownabbey, crashed at Burn Road, Parkgate, on January 14 this year.

He admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol; aggravated taking of a vehicle; absence of insurance and L plates and being an unaccompanied L driver.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that at 2.30am police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 63 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said: "In his own words he was stupid".