Over-the-limit Newtownabbey motorist's crash caused 'bad' damage to his dad's Mitsubishi Warrior vehicle
A motorist was the over-the-limit after crashing and 'badly-damaging' a Mitisubishi Warrior vehicle which he had taken without the permission of his father.
Owen Maxwell (21), of Bernice Road, Newtownabbey, crashed at Burn Road, Parkgate, on January 14 this year.
He admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol; aggravated taking of a vehicle; absence of insurance and L plates and being an unaccompanied L driver.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that at 2.30am police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 63 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer said: "In his own words he was stupid".
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £375.