‘Oversight’ by nurse results in her being charged with having no insurance

A nurse was fined £150 with six penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

Anita Morgan (30) from Pinebank Gardens, Coalisland, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the incident on November 21, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel told Deputy District Judge John Wray that at approximately 11.40 am, police stopped a car at Perry Street, Dungannon, after systems showed it was not insured.

The lawyer said the defendant told police she had insurance and was asked to produce it to police which she agreed to do. He said she produced insurance which showed she was insured on November 29.

Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer described the offence as “an oversight” on the part of the defendant.

