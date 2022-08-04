Oxford Island playpark closed due to antisocial behaviour

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough took to social media on Monday evening (August 1), to confirm the bespoke, one-of-a-kind, play park will be closed in the first half of next week to facilitate the essential repair works.

The park (pictured showing a child playing on an earlier occasion), is described by the council as “setting the bar for future play parks, and is being used as a shining example for companies across the globe”.

“Please note Oxford Island Play Park will be closed next Monday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 10 (inclusive) to facilitate essential repair works,” reads the post.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Following this news, SDLP councillor, Ciaran Toman (pictured) said the work is required as a result of “graffiti and broken apparatuses”.

“Due to the recent spats of graffiti and broken apparatuses, [the] play park in Oxford Island will be closed for [three] days next week,” he said.