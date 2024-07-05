Package containing cannabis addressed to Tyrone man intercepted by postal service, court told
Michael Bartley, aged 34, from Dunlea Vale in Dungannon, admitted charges of attempting to possess cannabis and possessing the drug.
District Judge Peter Magill deferred sentencing until November 27.
Mr Magill told Bartley that he wanted to "see how it goes."
"If everything is okay then you will not be going into custody but if anything else happens all bets are off the table," he said.
Prosecuting counsel explained that after the package was discovered on December 18 last year, police called at the defendant’s address on February 5 and carried out a search of the property.
She said they located one gram of cannabis - enough for one joint – and the defendant admitted that he had ordered the package and it was his.
Adjourning the case, Mr Magill remarked that Bartley "clearly has issues with cannabis".