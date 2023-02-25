Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 23) regarding Trevor Alexander Magee (33), of Hillmount Gardens.
A prosecutor said a follow-up search of the defendant's home uncovered drugs.
The defendant was sentenced on charges of possession of cocaine, cannabis, Flubromazolam, Nitrazepam and attempted possession of 'Class A' drugs in August, 2020.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had engaged with addiction services and there has been no further offending.
Deputy District Judge Alan White said they were "serious offences" and handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years.