The Royal Mail intercepted a package containing cocaine which was addressed to a Larne man at his home, a court has heard.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 23) regarding Trevor Alexander Magee (33), of Hillmount Gardens.

A prosecutor said a follow-up search of the defendant's home uncovered drugs.

The defendant was sentenced on charges of possession of cocaine, cannabis, Flubromazolam, Nitrazepam and attempted possession of 'Class A' drugs in August, 2020.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had engaged with addiction services and there has been no further offending.

