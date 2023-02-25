Register
Package containing cocaine was posted to Larne man's address

The Royal Mail intercepted a package containing cocaine which was addressed to a Larne man at his home, a court has heard.

By Court Repoter
3 minutes ago
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 9:47am

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 23) regarding Trevor Alexander Magee (33), of Hillmount Gardens.

A prosecutor said a follow-up search of the defendant's home uncovered drugs.

The defendant was sentenced on charges of possession of cocaine, cannabis, Flubromazolam, Nitrazepam and attempted possession of 'Class A' drugs in August, 2020.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had engaged with addiction services and there has been no further offending.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said they were "serious offences" and handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years.