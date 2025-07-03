Paddy Douglas: Woman charged with murder after death of man in Ballymoney house fire
Mr Douglas, who was 55 years old, died following a fire in a property in the Main Street area of the town.
Police said on Friday evening that detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team had charged a 34-year-old woman with murder.
She is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 5.
On Thursday, Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Police received a report of a fire shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning (July 1) and attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who worked to extinguish the blaze.
"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service conveyed Mr Douglas to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries. My thoughts are with family members and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”