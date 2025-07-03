A woman has been charged with the murder of Patrick 'Paddy' Douglas in Ballymoney on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Douglas, who was 55 years old, died following a fire in a property in the Main Street area of the town.

Police said on Friday evening that detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team had charged a 34-year-old woman with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 5.

The scene of the fire on Main Street in Ballymoney on Tuesday, July 1. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Presseye

On Thursday, Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Police received a report of a fire shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning (July 1) and attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service conveyed Mr Douglas to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries. My thoughts are with family members and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”