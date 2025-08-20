Paediatrician is banned from driving after being caught speeding
Anthony Chinedu Ukoh (58), of Tabard Gardens in Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire, had nine penalty points on his driving licence when detected doing 82mph in a 70mph zone - the dual carriageway between Randalstown and Toomebridge - on March 19 this year.
A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it was a guilty plea.
The solicitor said the defendant is a consultant paediatrician who works in Altnagelvin Hospital during the week and during that period he shares a house "several miles outside Dungiven".
He flies into Northern Ireland at the start of the week and returns to England at the weekends. He owns a car which he keeps here.
The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £400.