Paint sprayer ‘was using cannabis for his anxiety’

Twenty-three-year-old Cahar McGrogan from An Cluain Ghlas Road, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy.

Prosecuting counsel told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that police were on patrol in Maghera on April 3 last.

She said they stopped a car at Meetinghouse Avenue which contained two males including the defendant, who was driving.

She said officers detected a strong smell of cannabis and aftershave coming from the vehicle.

A search was carried out and a quantity of cannabis was found in the airbag, the lawyer said.

Continuing she said McGrogan accepted that the cannabis belonged to him and it was for medicinal use as he suffered from anxiety.

Judge Mullan asked what was the quantity of cannabis found and was told approximately 9.2 grams.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said he estimated there was enough cannabis to make about 12 joints.

Mr McStay said the defendant had made a full admission to the police at the roadside.

He said the defendant had only started using cannabis for the matter he informed the police about.

Mr McStay described the court proceedings as “a wake up call” for McGrogan who has no previous convictions.