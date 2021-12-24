Painter accused of ‘aggressive commercial practice’ has case further adjourned

One of the charges is that Stewart engaged in a ‘commercial practice which was aggressive in contravention of Regulation 7(1) of the Consumer Protection From Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 in that you placed undue influence on’ a man ‘by ignoring Covid restrictions and entering his personal space causing him distress so as to significantly impair or be likely to significantly impair the average consumer’s freedom of choice or conduct in relation to the product concerned through the use of harassment, coercion or undue influence, and in so doing you caused or were likely to cause the average consumer to take a transactional decision he would not have otherwise taken’.