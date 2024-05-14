Pair accused of cultivating cannabis at Magherafelt are refused bail
Skirmants Jursa (34), and Paulius Rimkevicous (36), both of no fixed address, were remanded into custody to appear by video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on June 5.
Jursa is accused of cultivating cannabis at an address in Thornhill Avenue, Magherafelt; being concerned in the supply of cannabis; possessing the Class A drug meth; dishonestly using electricity; criminal damage of a ceiling, and possessing criminal property on May 12-13.
Rimkevicous is charged with cultivating cannabis; possessing a fraudulent passport, being concerned in the supply of cannabis; dishonestly using electricity; criminal damage of a ceiling, having no insurance, and fraudulently altering a vehicle registration mark on May 12.
A police officer told Londonderry Magistrates Court on Tuesday that he believed he could connect both men to the charges.
Opposing a bail application in the case of Jursa, the officer said they were not yet satisfied that they had the correct name for him.
He said they believed the pair were using fake identity documents to travel across borders without interference from the authorities.
The officer said Jursa was also found with 8,000 Euros and just under £8,000 in cash in his possession.
He said the cannabis had been found during a search at an address in Thornhill Avenue, Magherafelt, and Jursa had been seen by a civilian witness going in and out of the property.
A defence lawyer asked the court to grant bail to Jursa if an address suitable to police can be found.
She said the only thing connecting him to the Thornhill address was a civilian who has yet to make a statement to police. She said Jursa would say he had no links with the address and had been cycling outside.
He has no previous convictions and is entitled to a presumption of innocence
District Judge Barney McElholm said he was refusing bail for both accused on the grounds of risk of flight and further offending.
Mr McElholm said they had the right to apply for bail at the High Court.