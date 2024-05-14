Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men were refused bail when they appeared in court charged in connection with an estimated £68,000 drugs seizure at Magherafelt on Sunday.

Skirmants Jursa (34), and Paulius Rimkevicous (36), both of no fixed address, were remanded into custody to appear by video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on June 5.

Jursa is accused of cultivating cannabis at an address in Thornhill Avenue, Magherafelt; being concerned in the supply of cannabis; possessing the Class A drug meth; dishonestly using electricity; criminal damage of a ceiling, and possessing criminal property on May 12-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rimkevicous is charged with cultivating cannabis; possessing a fraudulent passport, being concerned in the supply of cannabis; dishonestly using electricity; criminal damage of a ceiling, having no insurance, and fraudulently altering a vehicle registration mark on May 12.

Two men appeared by video link at Bishop Street Courthouse in connection with a £68,000 drugs seizure in Magherafelt on Sunday. Credit: Google

A police officer told Londonderry Magistrates Court on Tuesday that he believed he could connect both men to the charges.

Opposing a bail application in the case of Jursa, the officer said they were not yet satisfied that they had the correct name for him.

He said they believed the pair were using fake identity documents to travel across borders without interference from the authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said Jursa was also found with 8,000 Euros and just under £8,000 in cash in his possession.

He said the cannabis had been found during a search at an address in Thornhill Avenue, Magherafelt, and Jursa had been seen by a civilian witness going in and out of the property.

A defence lawyer asked the court to grant bail to Jursa if an address suitable to police can be found.

She said the only thing connecting him to the Thornhill address was a civilian who has yet to make a statement to police. She said Jursa would say he had no links with the address and had been cycling outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has no previous convictions and is entitled to a presumption of innocence

District Judge Barney McElholm said he was refusing bail for both accused on the grounds of risk of flight and further offending.