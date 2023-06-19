Pair allegedly caught with almost £90,000 in drugs near Cookstown are refused bail

Two Armagh men facing charges after a car containing drugs valued at almost £90,000 was stopped near Cookstown on Friday, have both refused bail.

Tomas John Early (30), of Railway Street is charged with possessing cannabis, and having the drug with intent to supply.

Dara Padraig Smyth (40), Aghanore Walk, faces charges of possessing cannabis, and having the drug with intent to supply; possessing cocaine, and possessing criminal property.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on Monday the alleged offences were detected when police on mobile patrol at Dungannon Road, Cookstown, stopped a silver Mercedes which was being driven by Early on June 16.

Ennisikillen Courthouse. Credit: Google

An investigating police officer, connecting the pair to the charges, told the court that £678 and 350 Euros were found on Smyth during a search of the vehicle.

She said the police were opposed to bail on the grounds there was a risk of interference with witnesses.

The officer alleged the matter was linked to organised crime and there were other individuals involved who were not before the court.

A defence lawyer for Early said bail with “the most stringent conditions could manage the defendant”. He said he had admitted to police being a courier.

Applying for bail in respect of Smyth, a lawyer said the defendant has no relevant offences and had been on his way with Early to the Donegal International Rally.

He said Smyth ran a body building business and the Sterling found in his possession had been payment.