Pair arrested by PSNI following Saintfield traffic collision released on bail

The pair had been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, following a report of a red Honda Civic car being involved in a collision on the Old Belfast Road, at the junction with the Lisburn Road, shortly after midday on April 27.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries remain ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 589 of 27/04/24.

