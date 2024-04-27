Pair arrested by PSNI following Saintfield traffic collision released on bail
A man and a woman aged in their 30s who were arrested by police investigating a report of a road traffic collision in Saintfield on Saturday, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
The pair had been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, following a report of a red Honda Civic car being involved in a collision on the Old Belfast Road, at the junction with the Lisburn Road, shortly after midday on April 27.
A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries remain ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 589 of 27/04/24.
The Old Belfast Road in Saintfield was closed for a time following the incident.