Pair bailed after estimated £4,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Newtownabbey
The man and woman were arrested in the Whitewell Road area after police received a report of a vehicle acting suspiciously in the Smithfield area of Belfast on Friday.
Detailing the arrest operation in a post on the Police North Belfast Facebook page on November 3, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A short time later, officers from the Belfast District Support Team (DST) located and stopped the vehicle on the Whitewell Road. The vehicle and occupants were searched under misuse of drugs legislation during which a large quantity of suspected cocaine and diazepam were located.
“Two persons were subsequently arrested for drugs supply offences and follow up searches were conducted in the north Belfast and Newtownabbey areas.
"During these searches DST officers also located a male wanted for arrest who was also in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin.
"These persons are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.
“Belfast District Support Team will continue to target drug dealers in Belfast, but we work best when the public work with us. If you know of any drug activities in your area call us on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”
Providing an update to the Newtownabbey Times today (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson explained: “A 24-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. Both have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.“An estimated £4,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized.”