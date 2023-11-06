A 24-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, have been “released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man and woman were arrested in the Whitewell Road area after police received a report of a vehicle acting suspiciously in the Smithfield area of Belfast on Friday.

Detailing the arrest operation in a post on the Police North Belfast Facebook page on November 3, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A short time later, officers from the Belfast District Support Team (DST) located and stopped the vehicle on the Whitewell Road. The vehicle and occupants were searched under misuse of drugs legislation during which a large quantity of suspected cocaine and diazepam were located.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Two persons were subsequently arrested for drugs supply offences and follow up searches were conducted in the north Belfast and Newtownabbey areas.

An estimated £4,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized. (Pic: PSNI).

"During these searches DST officers also located a male wanted for arrest who was also in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin.

"These persons are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

“Belfast District Support Team will continue to target drug dealers in Belfast, but we work best when the public work with us. If you know of any drug activities in your area call us on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”

Advertisement

Advertisement