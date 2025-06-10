Pair charged over fatal traffic crash in Ballybogey

Two men have been charged with offences arising from a road traffic collision in Ballybogey which claimed the lives of two people.

While 26-year-old Joel Crawford Blair is charged with causing the crash which led to the deaths of Francis and Tracy Quinn, Niall McAteer, 38, is charged with lying about the accident.

Blair, from the Kilmoyle Road in Ballymoney, is charged with causing the deaths by driving carelessly on the Benvardin Road, Ballybogey, on November 16, 2020.

His co-accused McAteer, from Finvola Park in Dungiven, is charged with obstructing police and with perverting the course of justice between November 15 and December 22, 2020 in that he allegedly arranged for a third party “to identify himself to police as the driver of your vehicle, a Mercedes C Class”.

Coleraine courthouse. Picture: Google

None of the alleged facts giving rise to the charges were opened to Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 9, but it is understood the victims sadly died as a result of a car being in collision with a large telehandler vehicle.

It was reported at the time that Mr Quinn, a man in his 70s, was driving while Ms Quinn was in the back seat.

It was also stated that two other people, a man and a woman, who were also travelling in the vehicle were treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The case against the pair was due to have a Preliminary Enquiry, which would have seen the case elevated to the Crown Court, but that was adjourned after defence applications.

District Judge Peter King adjourned the committal hearing for two weeks.