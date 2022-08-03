Pair due in court after police searches in east Belfast and Newtownabbey

Detectives have charged a man and woman, both aged 27, with a number of offences following searches in east Belfast and Newtownabbey yesterday (Tuesday).

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 9:37 am

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit have charged a man and woman, both aged 27, with a number of offences including possession of Class A and Class B drugs, possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Read More

Read More
Man and woman, both 27, arrested after searches in Newtownabbey and east Belfast

“Both are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 30. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

PSNI