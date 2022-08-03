Pair due in court after police searches in east Belfast and Newtownabbey

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit have charged a man and woman, both aged 27, with a number of offences including possession of Class A and Class B drugs, possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
“Both are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 30. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”