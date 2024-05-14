Pair expected in court charged with £68,000 cannabis seizure in Magherafelt on Sunday
Two men are expected in court later charged in connection with the discovery of drugs valued at £68,000 in Magherafelt on Sunday.
The pair, aged 34 and 36, were charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in supply of a Class B drug cannabis, using a motor vehicle without insurance, dishonestly using electricity and cultivating cannabis.
They are expected to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates' Court, sitting in Londonderry Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday May 14. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.