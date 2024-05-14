Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men are expected in court later charged in connection with the discovery of drugs valued at £68,000 in Magherafelt on Sunday.

The pair, aged 34 and 36, were charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in supply of a Class B drug cannabis, using a motor vehicle without insurance, dishonestly using electricity and cultivating cannabis.