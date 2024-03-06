Pair sent for trial arising out of alleged theft and criminal damage at Drummullan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Joseph Maughan, aged 28, from Blackridge View, and Stephen Lawrence Maughan (32), of Oldpark Terrace, Belfast are accused of damaging a van on May 20, 2020.

They are also accused of stealing tools, valued £6,000, at Littlebridge Road, Drummullan, on the same date.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair made no answer when the charges were read to them at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.