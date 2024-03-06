Pair sent for trial arising out of alleged theft and criminal damage at Drummullan
Two men have been returned for trial on criminal damage and theft charges.
Darren Joseph Maughan, aged 28, from Blackridge View, and Stephen Lawrence Maughan (32), of Oldpark Terrace, Belfast are accused of damaging a van on May 20, 2020.
They are also accused of stealing tools, valued £6,000, at Littlebridge Road, Drummullan, on the same date.
The pair made no answer when the charges were read to them at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
They were returned for arraignment, on £500 bail, to Londonderry Crown Court on April 3.