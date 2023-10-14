Paramedic suffered shoulder injury during struggle with Tyrone man who was 'highly intoxicated' on drink and drugs

A Tyrone man 'high of drink and drugs' who assaulted a paramedic in an ambulance injuring his shoulder, was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-six-year-old Deivydas Dyglis, from Lambfield Drive in Dungannon, was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the ambulance worker.

Dyglis admitted assaulting the paramedic and attempting to damage medical equipment in the ambulance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing cocaine on April 17 2022.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Dyglis that the only thing which saved him from going to prison was his clear criminal record.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 10pm on April 17, police were tasked to Perry Street in Dungannon where a heavily intoxicated male was being aggressive towards ambulance staff.

The lawyer said police noted the defendant's eyes were dilated and there was white powder around his mouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On speaking to the paramedic it was ascertained that Dyglis had thrown an airway containing bodily fluids which struck him on the right shoulder.

Counsel said during interview the defendant told police that he did not recall any of the incident and only remembered waking up in hospital.

Referring to a statement made by the injured party, Judge Ranaghan said an injury had been caused to the paramedic's shoulder for which he had to receive physiotherapy.

Mr Ranaghan said the injured party stated: "I do not believe I should go to work and be in fear of being assaulted."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the paramedic had been injured during the struggle in the ambulance.

He said the defendant was highly intoxicated on drink and drugs. He had last used cocaine four years previous and he did not know how he had come across it on this occasion.

"He is ashamed at his behaviour and embarrassed and very apologetic to the ambulance man and police officers who took him to Craigavon Hospital," said Mr Dillon.

Mr Dillon said the defendant has been living in Northern Ireland since 2017 and has always been in good employment.