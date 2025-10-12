Paramedics confirmed defendant wasn't having a fit when he became 'extremely violent' with police, Craigavon court hears

Paramedics called to a 35-year-old man, who was being ‘extremely violent’ towards police and then ‘appeared to be fitting’, confirmed he wasn’t, a Craigavon court has heard.

Thomas Morgan, of Tates Avenue, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

He faced a charge of disorderly behaviour on March 13 this year plus a second set of charges including resisting police, attempted criminal damage and possessing cannabis on July 19 this year.

The court heard that on March 13, police were tasked to a report of an ‘ongoing disturbance’ at Enniskeen, Craigavon. The defendant started to ‘scream loudly’ shouting a woman’s name, and continued to shout when told to stop.

On July 20 at 8pm, police were tasked following reports of a man ‘stumbling’ on and off the Mullahead Road, Portadown. They arrested the defendant and put him in a police vehicle. Morgan refused to give his details and ‘wanted dropped off’ at Enniskeen.

Police saw him walk into a property and, on checking police systems, discovered the defendant was linked to the address and was subject to police bail conditions including not to consume any alcohol.

Officers went to the address and demanded information from the defendant who refused. During his arrest he became ‘extremely violent’ towards police, the court heard.

He kicked the passenger door of the police vehicle. Three attempts were made to put him in the vehicle and each time he kicked the door closed.

Morgan was brought to the ground and he continually kicked out at police and was placed in limb restraints.

"During this the defendant appeared to fit. The NI Ambulance Service was tasked. They were unable to assess him properly due to his aggressive behaviour however they did say he was not fitting,” a prosecutor told the court.

A small amount of cannabis was also found on the defendant. Police sustained minor muscular and bruising injuries.

Morgan’s lawyer said his client has been in custody “for some time”. He also pointed out there are two live suspended sentences on his record.

The lawyer revealed Morgan was hit by a car four years ago which “antagonised” a brain injury from an assault he suffered in Scotland which “involved police”.

"This is in mitigation, not an excuse for his behaviour. It informs how he engages with police. Rightly or wrong, that is his headspace when involved or speaking to police,” said the lawyer who suggested that the district judge consider an immediate suspended sentence and consider Morgan’s early guilty pleas.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would give credit for the early plea but described it as a “slightly complicated” sentencing exercise.

"I intend to deal with it in such a manner that Mr Morgan will be almost effectively time served,” he said.

For the first count of disorderly behaviour, Morgan was given a one-month jail sentence.

For resisting police and attempted criminal damage, he was sentenced to three months in jail. For possession of cannabis he was given a two-month jail term – all three are consecutive to the first offence

Regarding the defendant’s suspended sentence, the district judge activated two months of the four-month sentence – bringing Morgan up to a total sentence of six months.