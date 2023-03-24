Register
Paramilitary paraphernalia and suspected drugs seized in Newtownards

A small quantity of suspected class B and class C drugs was seized in Newtownards last night (Thursday).

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT

Paramiltary paraphernalia was also recovered after detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted searches at two properties.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

“I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

