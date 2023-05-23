Register
A court in Ballymena has been disrupted by a parrot.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:29 BST

Squawking noises echoed around the courtroom on Tuesday as a Ballycarry man appeared via a video link from his home.

Graeme Devine (49), of Forthill, is charged with cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis on October 14, 2021.

The accused was ‘up before the beak’ and when discussions about the case got underway, proceedings were interrupted by loud squawking.

Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

The defendant told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: "Sorry, I have got a parrot there."

With the shrill squawking continuing amidst smirks from members of the legal profession perched on court benches, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he wanted him to appear in court in person on a future date.

The defendant could be seen walking to another part of his home but the squawking could still be heard.

Judge Broderick said: "I am not going to have a parrot on the Sightlink disturbing the court."

The case was adjourned to June 6.