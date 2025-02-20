A passenger on a flight to Belfast lunged towards a cabin crew member when he was refused more alcohol.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugh Doran (19), of Riverview Meadows in Belfast, admitted charges of assault and behaving in a disorderly manner towards a crew member on July 28, last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, at 9.50pm the defendant was on an easyJet flight from London Stansted to Belfast International Airport. The cabin manager said the defendant became disruptive and lunged towards her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff member said Doran was swearing and became abusive towards her "because she refused to serve any more alcohol".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Doran got up out of his seat and "lunged towards her over another passenger" putting her in fear of assault.

The court heard it was an "apprehension assault". When interviewed the defendant was "apologetic".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "lost the run of himself" and when he had been drinking had acted in a "deplorable way".

The lawyer said the defendant accepted it would have been a "frightening" incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is not uncommon for me to be dealing with incidents involving the airport. I take a very dim view of those who commit these offences especially onboard an airplane.

"It is a confined space, there are other passengers there, and not only was your behaviour threatening and insulting but also the attendant, whose job it was to look after you, didn't need to be confronted by an angry and abusive passenger".

The judge said if it had been a physical assault he would have had "no hesitation" in jailing him.

The defendant was ordered to do 150 hours of Communiity Service and was fined £300.