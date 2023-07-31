Register
Passenger injured after collision at Nutts Corner Market exit, court told

A vehicle passenger received a number of fractures after a collision caused by the driver of a car pulling out of Nutts' Corner Market, a court heard.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:08 BST

Dan Pahome (50), of Carnbeg Green in Antrim town, caused the collision around 12.30pm on Sunday August 21 last year.

He was sentenced on charges of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter.

Court heard collision was caused by the driver of a car pulling out of Nutts' Corner Market. Photo by: GoogleCourt heard collision was caused by the driver of a car pulling out of Nutts' Corner Market. Photo by: Google
The court heard the dangerous aspect of the vehicle had not contributed to the collision but instead it involved an inspection under the bonnet where a "wire" was present.

The defendant told police he had installed the cable for "charging phones".

A defence solicitor said the collision was due to a "lapse of judgement" and his client wished to apologise to the injured female.

The defendant was ordered to do 80 hours of Community Service; was banned from driving for a year and was fined £100.