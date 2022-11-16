A plane passenger who refused several requests to put on a Covid mask then grabbed a member of cabin crew whilst claiming to be 'Special Forces'.

James Woods (43), formerly of The Stables in Ballystrudder near Larne but now with an address listed as Falls Court in Belfast, admitted assault and 'behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft'.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, that on the evening of March 13 this year police attended Stand 12 at Belfast International Airport in relation to a disruptive passenger.

The "cabin manager" said he was assaulted by Woods.

The prosecutor said: "He stated he asked the defendant several times to put his mask on and the defendant had refused to do so.

"He further stated that the defendant grabbed his name badge and then grabbed a Ukrainian ribbon, which were on his jumper.

"The cabin manager stated that the defendant said to him: 'I am Special Forces and I am going to f**k you over'."

Woods was arrested and escorted from the plane.

A defence lawyer said the defendant "completely accepts and shows insight into the potential impact on the victim".

The lawyer said Woods acknowledged his behaviour was "totally unacceptable and he should have adhered to the instructions given by airline staff".

The lawyer said the defendant "had been drinking for a lengthy period of time prior to the flight" and he was "embarrassed" and regrets any distress caused.

The lawyer said at the time of the incident the defendant would have been exempt from wearing a mask for medical reasons.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter told Woods: "It is a very serious offence. When you were challenged by crew in an aeroplane you took it upon yourself to be aggressive and assaulted one of them.

"This is almost akin to, but not quite as bad as an assault on caring staff, because it happened on a crowded aeroplane with other people there. There are other ways of trying to get your point across as opposed to being aggressive."