A passenger on a flight to Belfast who lunged towards a cabin crew member when he was refused more alcohol has been warned he faces jail if he fails to complete a Community Service Order he was given for the plane incident.

When Hugh Doran (20), of Riverview Meadows in Belfast, was in court earlier this year he admitted charges of assault and behaving in a disorderly manner towards a crew member in relation to July 28 last year.

A prosecutor had told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 9.50pm the defendant was on an easyJet flight from London Stansted to Belfast International Airport.

The cabin manager said the defendant became disruptive and lunged towards her. The staff member said Doran was swearing and became abusive towards her "because she refused to serve any more alcohol".

Doran got up out of his seat and "lunged towards her over another passenger" putting her in fear of assault. The court heard it was an "apprehension assault". When interviewed the defendant was "apologetic".

A defence lawyer had told the earlier court the defendant had "lost the run of himself" and when he had been drinking had acted in a "deplorable way". The lawyer said the defendant accepted it would have been a "frightening" incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick had told the earlier court: "It is not uncommon for me to be dealing with incidents involving the airport. I take a very dim view of those who commit these offences especially onboard an airplane.

"It is a confined space, there are other passengers there, and not only was your behaviour threatening and insulting but also the attendant, whose job it was to look after you, didn't need to be confronted by an angry and abusive passenger."

The judge said if it had been a physical assault he would have had "no hesitation" in jailing him.

At the court In February the defendant was ordered to do 150 hours of Community Service and was fined £300. Now, the court has been told the defendant has only completed 30 of the 150 hours.

A defence barrister said the defendant is an alcoholic and has a "chaotic lifestyle". The lawyer said the defendant wanted to be given a chance to complete the remaining hours.

Judge Broderick adjourned the case to September 30 and wanted to see the defendant re-engaging with Community Service.

He said Doran had been "very lucky" to get Community Service for the airplane incident and said if the hours are not done "you are going to go to prison".