A patient at the Emergency Department in Craigavon Hospital had his bank card stolen and it was used in four different shops, a court has heard.

Robert Gerard McCamley, aged 40, of No Fixed Abode, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with five counts of fraud by false representation on March 9, 2024. A charge of theft was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service.

Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The court heard that a man, who was a patient at the ED at Craigavon Hospital, went for a scan and left his belongings in the hallway. When he returned he found his debit card stolen from his wallet. He then received bank notifications of five transactions made on his card at four different shops totalling £133.53.

A prosecutor revealed the defendant became a suspect after CCTV was viewed.

When District Judge Rafferty was told the defendant was in hospital at that time, he asked why and was informed McCamley was ‘dropped off by police’.

District Judge Rafferty said: “So the police took him to hospital and then, in hospital, he took the opportunity to steal from a patient?”

McCamley’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said: “The theft is not being proceeded with.”

District Judge Rafferty asked: “How did the defendant come by it?”

Mr Halleron said: “It came into his possession later on.”

District Judge Rafferty said: “So it’s just a coincidence that he happened to be in a hospital. Something was stolen from the hospital and then he used the thing that was stolen from the hospital but he didn’t steal it. Because the theft, as you say, has been withdrawn.

"So the court is being asked to make a leap, that somehow it came into his possession from somebody else who had stolen it from the hospital and gave it to him.

"Who was in the hospital with him? I am guessing the police weren’t providing a taxi service,” asked the district judge. “The bottom line is this. The defendant is in hospital. Another poor fellow is in hospital and has his bank card stolen. How soon thereafter does the defendant find himself using it repeatedly?”

“It’s within about 45 minutes,” said Mr Halleron who said his client wasn’t before the court for theft.

District Judge Rafferty said: “This is an absolutely appalling offence. People who go to hospital, like the staff who work there, have a reasonable expectation that they are not going to be subject to criminality.

"But, Mr McCamley, with his 162 previous convictions, obviously is an agent of criminality. Even when he is in hospital he doesn’t take time off from his criminality.”

Following an interruption from the defendant, the judge said: “Nobody is disputing for a second that he took a card which was stolen, which he knew was stolen, which he knew wasn’t his and used it. That’s why he is guilty of the fraud. Any difficulty with that Mr McCamley?”

McCamley responded: “I accept that there. But I honestly did not take that card. I actually used it because I was stupid. There you go.”

District Judge Rafferty said: “If there was a charge of being stupid I imagine the defendant’s record would be even longer.”