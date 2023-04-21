Patient who hit nurse at Antrim Area Hospital on head with medical chart is sentenced

A patient who struck a nurse on the head with a medical chart, causing urine to spill over the staff member who was emptying a catheter at Antrim Area Hospital, has been given an eight months jail sentence.

Leanne Michelle McFall (45), of High Street in Ballymena, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on two charges of assaulting one female nurse.

A prosecutor said the defendant - who appeared at court in a wheelchair - had a previous record.

The prosecutor said a nurse was working at Ward A3 in Antrim Area Hospital on November 25, 2021, where McFall had been a patient for a "couple of weeks".

The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse.

The court heard McFall was being verbally abusive to staff, saying that if she "got her hands on some of them she would knock them out".

Around 10am the nurse was giving insulin to another patient when the defendant said she wanted to "go for a smoke" and was "shouting and screaming".

McFall threw a pillow which hit the nurse on the hand as she was administering the insulin.

Later that afternoon, the defendant was "demanding more pillows and a trip to the shop".

When her behaviour "escalated" the nurse had to "call for security".

The prosecutor said that on November 26, 2021, a consultant was doing routine rounds and McFall was verbally abusive, "using racially abusive language to the consultant".

The court heard that when the nurse interjected, the defendant called her a "useless fat b*stard".

The court was told that around 3.30pm the defendant asked the nurse to "empty her catheter" at her bedside and when the nurse was down on one knee, McFall hit her on the head with the metal part of her medical chart and "as a result of this the urine from the catheter bag spilt over her arms and knees".

The nurse was dizzy when she got to her feet and she had to change the covers. The court also heard the nurse was in "pain and was shocked and tearful".

She told management who then contacted police.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes adjourned the case until later in the court to check whether prison had "facilities for wheelchairs".

When the case was called again, the judge was told "all was in order" regarding wheelchair facilities if the defendant was sent to prison.

Judge Holmes read a pre-sentence report on the defendant.

A defence solicitor accepted the facts would attract the"utter disapproval" of the court. She said McFall had struggled with addictions and was a cannabis user. She also had previous problems with alcohol.

The lawyer said McFall, who she said had "intellectual restrictions," was apologetic.

Judge Holmes said the defendant had "racially abused a consultant surgeon" and had behaved "absolutely atrociously" in a hospital.

He said McFall's record was "horrendous" and it included harassment, disorderly behaviour, burglary, theft and possession of Class B drugs.

The judge told McFall: "Let's face it, you are a thief and not a very nice person to start with. Your behaviour as far as the medical staff is concerned is utterly and completely unacceptable".

