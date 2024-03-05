Paul Martin O’Hagan: police issue appeal to find man unlawfully at large

Police have appealed to the public to help them locate a 37-year-old man who is currently unlawfully at large.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Mar 2024, 08:08 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 08:41 GMT
Paul Martin O’Hagan was sentenced for a number of motoring offences in 2020 however the PSNI said he has not complied with the terms of his licence since being released from prison in 2023 and the licence has now been revoked.

Police said he has links to the Mid Ulster area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you know where he is, please contact us on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.

Paul Martin O’Hagan. Picture: released by PSNIPaul Martin O’Hagan. Picture: released by PSNI
"Please quote reference number MU9 – Op Relentless.”

Police are also appealing directly to Paul Martin O’Hagan to hand himself in.

They have also urged the public not to post comments publicly on social media with information on his whereabouts.