Paul Martin O’Hagan was sentenced for a number of motoring offences in 2020 however the PSNI said he has not complied with the terms of his licence since being released from prison in 2023 and the licence has now been revoked.

Police said he has links to the Mid Ulster area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you know where he is, please contact us on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.

Paul Martin O’Hagan. Picture: released by PSNI

"Please quote reference number MU9 – Op Relentless.”

Police are also appealing directly to Paul Martin O’Hagan to hand himself in.