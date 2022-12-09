Members asked if the issues could be raised at the Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting with the Chief Constable.

Concerns have been expressed regarding the proposed closure of the Custody Suite in Coleraine Police Station.

At the recent Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP meeting, members expressed their concerns after a Superintendent explained that this was a strategic decision which was considered by Northern Ireland Policing Board and PSNI.

Following a debate, the PCSP Manager was asked to write to the Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Policing Board to express the Partnership’s grave concern about the lack of consultation with the PCSP and the issue of no public consultation regarding the closure of the Custody Suite in Coleraine.

Members were keen to know how PSNI will promote confidence in policing if "officer availability in the area is further reduced to transporting individuals to Custody Suites in other locations outside the Borough”.

