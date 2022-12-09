Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

PCSP worry for future of Coleraine police custody suite

Concerns have been expressed regarding the proposed closure of the Custody Suite in Coleraine Police Station.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 3:49pm

At the recent Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP meeting, members expressed their concerns after a Superintendent explained that this was a strategic decision which was considered by Northern Ireland Policing Board and PSNI.

Following a debate, the PCSP Manager was asked to write to the Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Policing Board to express the Partnership’s grave concern about the lack of consultation with the PCSP and the issue of no public consultation regarding the closure of the Custody Suite in Coleraine.

Members were keen to know how PSNI will promote confidence in policing if "officer availability in the area is further reduced to transporting individuals to Custody Suites in other locations outside the Borough”.

Most Popular
Concern over future of Coleraine custody suite

Members asked if the issues could be raised at the Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting with the Chief Constable.

Read More
Woman killed in Coleraine hit-and-run named as Catriona Johnston